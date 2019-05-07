Trained in Syria terrorist - Kyrgyzstani arrested

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was wanted for involvement in international terrorist organizations, was arrested in the course of operational investigative activities in collaboration with foreign partners. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The detainee underwent sabotage and terrorist training in the Syrian-Iraqi zone of armed conflict and left for one of the CIS countries with fake documents to wait for instructions from the leaders of terrorist organizations.

Operational and investigative activities are carried out.

The detainee was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigation is underway.