Two candidates run for post of mayor of Balykchy town

Two candidates submitted documents to the Territorial Election Commission to participate in the elections for the post of head of Balykchy town. Press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A 26-year-old Marat Kudaibergenov from Zamandash faction and 40-year-old Mirbek Shakirov from Kyrgyzstan faction run for the post.

The election of the mayor of Balykchy will be held on May 14.

Recall, the former mayor of the town Almaz Mambetov was appointed Chairman of the State Registration Service.
