International audit of State Mortgage Company completed

An independent international auditing company KRESTON has completed an audit of the financial and economic activities of the State Mortgage Company OJSC for 2018. Press service of the State Mortgage Company reports.

According to the company, the auditors confirmed the accuracy of the financial reports, their compliance with the results of activities for the specified period and financial position of the company as of December 31, 2018.

«Since the beginning of its activity, this is the fourth audit of the company’s financial and economic activities. Following the results of all the previous audits, the management received an opinion containing reliable information on the state of accounting (financial) reports and their compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS),» the message says.