Bishkek hosts meeting of CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense

Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is taking place in Bishkek today. It is attended by the heads of the Defense Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Related news Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Foreign Minister of Afghanistan discus situation in region

According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, the parties will exchange views on the military-political situation in the Central Asian region and take decisions on a number of military cooperation issues.

In particular, the Defense Ministers will discuss issues on the organization of joint actions to reduce tensions on Tajikistan — Afghanistan border and implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy for 2018-2020.

According to the press service of the General Staff, they will consider a number of documents on the preparation of government bodies and formation of forces and means of the collective security system, as well as a plan of consultations on foreign policy, security and defense issues.