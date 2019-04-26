Government of Kyrgyzstan decides on festive events on Victory Day

Main event, which will be held in the capital on May 9, is Immortal Regiment march. The Government of Kyrgyzstan has developed a plan of events dedicated to the celebration of the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945. Press service of the Government reported.

Members of the Cabinet discussed preparations for the celebration of the Victory Day.

A meeting-requiem, a concert program, an exhibition of military equipment of Soviet time will take place on Victory Square in Bishkek. Festive events will be also organized in the regions.

«The main large-scale event is Immortal Regiment march, which will be traditionally held on Victory Day. In addition, it is planned to hold round table discussions, lectures for university students, and classes for students of general education institutions with participation of veterans of the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945,» the Cabinet of Ministers told.

The Government added that special attention during the celebrations would be paid to public safety.

In honor of the celebration of Victory Day, all veterans of the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945 will get additional one-time allowance.