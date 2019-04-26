12:04
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his election as President of Ukraine. Press service of the head of state reports.

«I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of Ukraine. I am confident that the traditional relations of friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine will continue to develop in the interests of our peoples. I wish you good health and success in your further state activity, and the people of Ukraine — peace and prosperity,» congratulatory telegram says.

Volodymyr Zelensky won more than 73 percent of votes in the second round of elections on April 21, while his opponent Petro Poroshenko — 25.5 percent of the votes.
