19:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Other 19 cameras to be connected to Safe City project

Other 19 cameras will be connected to Safe City project. The State Committee of Information Technology and Communications told 24.kg news agency.

The cameras will begin to record violations from April 26.

According to the state contract, the first stage of Safe City project includes 110 hardware and software complexes: 42 — in Bishkek, 48 — on the roads of Chui region, 20 — mobile hardware complexes.

All the speed control posts and mobile hardware complexes under the Safe City project were accepted into service. The last 28 cameras at the intersections of Bishkek are being prepared for installation and launch.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Camera of Safe City project riddled with bullets
Safe City project. Part of fines to be spent on financing of ambulance
314 hardware complexes to be installed within 2nd stage of Safe City project
Safe City project: Road fatalities rate reduces by 36.8 percent
Cameras within 2nd phase of Safe City project not work
Safe City: Number of fines for traffic rules violations increased almost 6 times
Safe City. Cameras installed at 25 points in Bishkek and Chui region
Safe City. Special headquarters to detect dangerous sections of Bishkek roads
Cameras within 2nd phase of Safe City project being prepared for connection
Safe City project. Accounts of fine defaulters to be blocked, vehicles - seized
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms