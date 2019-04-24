Other 19 cameras to be connected to Safe City project

Other 19 cameras will be connected to Safe City project. The State Committee of Information Technology and Communications told 24.kg news agency.

The cameras will begin to record violations from April 26.

According to the state contract, the first stage of Safe City project includes 110 hardware and software complexes: 42 — in Bishkek, 48 — on the roads of Chui region, 20 — mobile hardware complexes.

All the speed control posts and mobile hardware complexes under the Safe City project were accepted into service. The last 28 cameras at the intersections of Bishkek are being prepared for installation and launch.