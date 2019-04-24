EU Special Representative arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Peter Burian arrived in Kyrgyzstan with a three-day official visit. Press service of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Peter Burian will hold meetings with the Deputy Prime Ministers Kubatbek Boronov and Zhenish Razakov, Foreign Affairs Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov. The EU Special Representative will discuss cooperation between the EU and Kyrgyzstan, including the Union’s support for the reforms and development processes in the republic. In addition, Peter Burian will inform the Kyrgyz side of the new European Union strategy for Central Asia, which will be adopted in 2019.

One of the topics of the negotiations will be the upcoming visit of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to the Kyrgyz Republic.

She will take part in the regular meeting of Foreign Ministers of the European Union and Central Asia and will meet with the country’s authorities.

«The visit program includes meetings with heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kyrgyzstan, as well as a dialogue with representatives of civil society. In addition, on April 26, the EU Special Representative will travel to Osh, where he will meet with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev and the Mayor of the southern capital Taalaibek Sarybashov,» the message says.

After that, Peter Burian will visit the project «Rehabilitation of Water Supply and Sewerage Systems in Osh», for which the EU allocated €4,750,000 as a grant, while European financial institutions allocated the same amount as a loan. In addition, Peter Burian will meet with representatives of civil society of the southern capital.

This is the first visit of Peter Burian to Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2019. The last visit of the EU Special Representative to the republic took place in November 2018.