New park to appear in Bishkek by Independence Day

«Bishkek should restore its former fame of a green city,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov during laying of a capsule at the site of a new park in the southern part of Bishkek. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President stressed that Bishkek has always been famous for its green plants, trees, beautiful alleys and cleanliness.

«The main wealth of the capital should be clean air, good ecology. Construction of new parks, landscaping of the city are the most important for the ecology and life of the citizens. The park should have a developed infrastructure and necessary conditions for all-round recreation, including active one,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov made a presentation of the project of the future Heydar Aliyev park.

The park at the intersection of Aitmatov Avenue and A. Masaliev Street will be laid out on 10 hectares of land. The project includes more than 17,000 square meters of sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, children’s and sports grounds, bicycle lanes, parking lot for 160 cars. Work on laying sidewalks, asphalt concrete and paving stones is underway.

End of construction is scheduled for August 31, 2019.
