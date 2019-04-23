13:09
Officials fall asleep during president’s speech at digitization forum

Officials fell asleep during a speech of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Osh city during Digital Kyrgyzstan: Regional Development forum. Video was posted on YouTube channel of Zhalbyrak TV.

According to the press service of the head of state, the forum was attended by representatives of government agencies, deputies, business communities, companies of telecommunication operators, public associations and international organizations — a total of more than 500 people.

Zhalbyrak TV channel posted the video under the name «Officials fell asleep at an event with participation of the president.» The journalists caught the officials who sat in the back rows on video. Some of them were asleep, some were napping. Some officials tried to wake their colleagues up when seeing the video camera.
link:
views: 88
