Border conflict occurs between residents of Batken and Vorukh

Conflict repeatedly occurred between the residents of border settlements of Batken and Vorukh. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, a 2nd grade school student (from Batken) threw a stone in the direction of a Tajik resident who was loading rubble the day before.

«The boy was taken by the police to Vorukh. Then the locals came to the road and demanded to return the boy. The road was not blocked. The boy was returned, and the people went home,» they said.

The situation is stable, local residents reported. Officials of the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region have not yet commented on the incident. The previous conflict in the border area occurred a little more than a month ago, when on March 13-14 residents threw stones at each other in Batken region on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border because of the construction of Ak-Sai — Tamdyk road. The border guards of both countries used weapons to disperse people.