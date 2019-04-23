Over 2,700 houses to be demolished in housing estates of Bishkek

Bishkek City Administration conducted an inventory of more than 6,000 houses in housing estates of the capital. Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov told at a session of the City Administration.

According to its results, the headquarters came up with opinion that it was possible to find ways for legalization of about 3,600 houses. More than 2,700 buildings are to be demolished.

«Residents are to be resettled. None of these houses has title documents, because they were built without permission on seized land,» said the mayor.