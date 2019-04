Local residents hold a rally at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit. A civil activist Akzholtoi Tukunov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, residents of the region gathered at Kuaky pass and are heading for the uranium deposit.

«A few months ago, many did not pay attention to our calls to oppose the development of uranium. But now, having received information, local residents gathered spontaneously for a rally. They demand to close the field,» Akzholtoi Tukunov told.