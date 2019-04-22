President Jeenbekov comments on scandal around E-passports’ forms

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov commented on the scandal around forms of international E-passports at «Digital Kyrgyzstan: Regional Development Forum» in Osh city. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«Recently, senior officials of the State Registration Service involved in the tender were detained. This caused a resonance in society. I have great respect for public opinion. This is a good phenomenon, when the civil sector is very strong, and citizens are not indifferent to government issues. But there are a lot of disputes around tenders. Therefore, I urge not to make hasty conclusions,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He noted that everything should be within the law.

«The law is the same for everyone. If the law is violated, everyone should be held accountable. Law enforcement agencies must also strictly observe the laws. When I was a prime minister, a very big scandal occurred around the construction of the road in Kara-Balta. The passport tender has caused a resonance now, has attracted the attention of the international community. Therefore, it is necessary to improve the legislative base and remove corruption elements, if any,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.

Recall, after the arrest of the heads of SRS and the state-run Infocom, a member of the Advisory Council under the President on Digital Transformation Aziz Abakirov announced his withdrawal from its membership in protest, saying that he no longer believed Sooronbai Jeenbekov.