Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis

The Bishkek City Court upheld a complaint of Garsu Pasaulis against decision of the Interdistrict Court today. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev informed 24.kg news agency.

«Decision of the first instance, which granted the lawsuit of Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH, was canceled,» Bakytbek Zhumashev said.

In May, the Interdistrict court of the capital canceled the victory in the tender for the purchase of forms for biometric passports. By the court ruling, the decision on Garsu Pasaulis’ victory in the tender for the production of new biometric passports for Kyrgyzstan was declared invalid.

Earlier, Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH filed a lawsuit to the Interdistrict Court against the State Registration Service and the State Procurement Department of the Ministry of Finance to cancel the tender.

A scandal erupted at the State Registration Service with the purchase of biometric passports’ forms. The tender commission awarded the first place to Garsu Pasaulis.
