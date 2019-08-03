Kyrgyzstan should switch to biometric passports by 2021

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency when a second tender for biometric passport forms would be announced.

The tender cannot be announced until litigation with Garsu Pasaulis is over.

«Biometric passports will be mandatory introduced. This is a demand of time. For example, Saudi Arabia and the United States are already warning that biometric passports are required upon entry. This is only a warning so far, not a requirement. But we must introduce them by 2021. A tender should be held during 2020,» the SRS explained.

Recall, the scandal in the State Registration Service broke out due to the fact that the tender commission gave the 1st place to Garsu Pasaulis.

In February, representatives of IDEMIA France SAS said they did not agree with the decision of the tender commission. The interdepartmental commission for the consideration of complaints and protests sent a request to the State Procurement Department with a request to apply to the State Committee for National Security and give a legal assessment of the facts stated in the complaint.

The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS began investigative measures in the framework of the criminal case.

Director of the state-owned company Infocom Talant Abdullaev is under house arrest. The head of the SRS Alina Shaikova was dismissed.