Kyrgyzstan’s relations with China are poor, 31 % of respondents believe

As part of a sociological survey that was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization declaring assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018, respondents were asked to evaluate today’s relations between Kyrgyzstan and other states.

The overwhelming majority of the study participants rated the relationship between Kyrgyzstan and Russia as good (97 percent of the total number of respondents).

Kazakhstan took the 2nd place (83 percent). At least 7 percent of respondents rated Kyrgyzstan’s relationship with the nearest neighbor as poor.

About 69 percent of survey participants believe that the country has good relations with Turkey. Eight percent believe that they are bad.

At least 62 percent of respondents voted for good relations with Uzbekistan. 18 percent believe that relations between the republics are far from good.

The European Union takes the 5th place (59 percent). It is followed by Japan (41), Tajikistan (41), China (39) and the USA (30).

Only 5 percent of respondents believe that relations between Kyrgyzstan and the EU are bad. But 31 percent of respondents believe that Kyrgyzstan has poor relations with the People’s Republic of China. Other 28 percent consider relationship with the United States as bad.

In general, 1,500 people over 18 years old were polled.