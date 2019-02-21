Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about his expectations from Vladimir Putin’s visit

«The upcoming visit of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will raise the Kyrgyz-Russian alliance and strategic partnership to an even higher level,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said the day before at the opening of a new border complex in Otukchu village, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

Addressing the representatives of Russia who attended the opening ceremony, the head of state expressed gratitude, noting that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciated the assistance of the Russian Federation not only in strengthening border security and military-technical cooperation, but also in education, medicine and migration spheres.

«I would like to note the personal contribution of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the development of our bilateral relations and ensuring the regional security,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

Construction of Otukchu new frontier complex was completed as part of an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Within the agreement, on January 15, 2019, the Russian side delivered 125 units of new motor vehicles to the State Border Service. Prior to this, 11 buildings and structures complexes for border guards have been built, most of them were commissioned in 2018 and in January 2019.