Kazakhstan imposes ban on import of fruit, vegetables from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan imposed temporary restrictions on the import of food and plant potatoes, apples, persimmons from Kyrgyzstan, and also pomegranates from Uzbekistan. The Deputy Chairman of the State Inspection Committee in the Agricultural Complex Mars Almabek told at a briefing. Zakon.kz reports.

According to him, the ban was introduced on February 19, 2019 due to the systematic detection in the quarantineable products supplied from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan of Pseudococcus comstocki (Kuwana) in apples, persimmons and pomegranates and the golden nematode — Globodera rostochiensis (Wollenweber) Behrens — in potatoes.

«In 2018 and in January-February 2019, when inspecting quarantineable goods imported into Kazakhstan from Kyrgyzstan, 465 violations of uniform quarantine phytosanitary requirements were detected, including 59 cases of import of products infected with quarantine objects. Over the past month, two cases of deliveries of pomegranates from Uzbekistan infected with Pseudococcus comstocki (Kuwana) have been registered,» Mars Almabek stressed.