Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia on February 11 has abolished restrictions on the import of meat from Kyrgyzstan, introduced in 2007. The State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that in 2007, Russia introduced a temporary restriction on the import of meat, meat products, feed and feed additives from Kyrgyzstan. Over the past three years, the veterinary service of the Kyrgyz Republic has taken a set of measures to improve the epizootic situation in the country, and programs of rehabilitation and regionalization have been introduced.

There were no outbreaks of acute infectious diseases, the epizootic situation, including foot and mouth disease, is safe.

The removal of temporary restrictions will allow in the future to export meat products, raw meat from enterprises included in the register of enterprises of the Eurasian Economic Union.
