10:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants may not be numbered among population of Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan working abroad may not be numbered among the population of the republic. The head of the Statistical Census and Demographic Statistics Department of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan Rimma Chynybayeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, only those people, who constantly live in the country, are considered as population of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Related news
Population census. Each resident of Kyrgyzstan to answer 19 questions
«In accordance with the census regulations, citizens living a year or more abroad are not numbered among the republic’s population. They will be considered separately. Such demands were set by international organizations in 2009, when the last census was taking place. But then we included all in the total population. There were 100,000 such people then. We get information about migrants from relatives. For example, we will ask each family about the whereabouts of their relatives. So, according to the census results, the exact number of our migrants will be known,» Rimma Chynybayeva told.

Census will not be conducted outside the country. «We make a census of only residents of the Kyrgyz Republic. Only employees of diplomatic missions and members of their families are subject to a census abroad,» the head of the department stressed.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Population census. Each resident of Kyrgyzstan to answer 19 questions
Kyrgyzstan to spend 54 million soms on tablets for population census
At least 1,500 streets in Kyrgyzstan have no names
Kyrgyzstanis traveling abroad offered to insure their lives
Mandatory insurance of migrants called another financial burden
Kyrgyzstan to hold population census from March 23 to April 1, 2020
Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan detained in Moscow
MP offers to raise status of Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament member proposes to broadcast videos for migrants on TV
About 12,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan every year to work
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region