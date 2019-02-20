Migrants may not be numbered among population of Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan working abroad may not be numbered among the population of the republic. The head of the Statistical Census and Demographic Statistics Department of the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan Rimma Chynybayeva told 24.kg news agency.
According to her, only those people, who constantly live in the country, are considered as population of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Census will not be conducted outside the country. «We make a census of only residents of the Kyrgyz Republic. Only employees of diplomatic missions and members of their families are subject to a census abroad,» the head of the department stressed.