Population census. Each resident of Kyrgyzstan to answer 19 questions

At least 19 questions were included in the census form in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Koshoi Isaliev announced at a meeting of the Republican Commission for Population and Housing census.

According to him, during the census, citizens of the country have no right to refuse to provide information on the questions.

«They do not contain personal information. The questions relate to demography, ethnicity, employment, forms and sources of income. At the request of the UN Office in the Kyrgyz Republic, the question about remittances from relatives was included in the form. A question about migration — permanent residence, place of residence during the census and time of living in the specified location — was also added,» Koshoi Isaliev said.

Foreign citizens will also be questioned during the census. They should tell about the purpose of their visit to Kyrgyzstan.

«There are questions about disability, use of new information technologies, exchange of information,» the Deputy Head of the National Statistical Committee told.

The list of questions can be changed according to the results of the population census in Tokmak, which was chosen as a pilot city. The population census in the city will begin on March 25 this year.

According to the National Statistical Committee, 25,000 people will be involved in the census.