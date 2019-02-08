16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Wanted member of terrorist organization detained in Kyrgyzstan

A wanted member of an international terrorist organization was detained in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a 30-year-old citizen of one of the Central Asian states was detained in Jalal-Abad during ongoing counter-terrorism measures to prevent penetration of militants of international terrorist organizations with a terrorist mission from conflict zones.

It is noted that the detainee is officially wanted in his homeland for committing serious and especially serious crimes, including those of a terrorist nature.

The suspect attended a special course on the manufacture of improvised explosive devices, as well as on tactics of combat from automatic weapons in urban and mountainous conditions. The detainee illegally entered the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic with further plans to create the necessary conditions for the formation of an underground terrorist cell in order to carry out a robbery attack (the so-called ganimat).

Intelligence agencies of Kyrgyzstan are searching for criminal ties, as well as accomplices of the arrested person. The question of the transfer of the detainee in the prescribed manner to representatives of the competent authorities of the partner countries for further prosecution is being considered.
link:
views: 112
Print
Related
Members of international terrorist organization arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Militant transporting people to Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Cell block for imprisoned extremists, terrorists built in Kyrgyzstan
Immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan charged with terrorism in Sweden
Kyrgyzstan – country with very low impact of terrorism
Over 300 people accused of terrorism and extremism in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS cannot block all accounts calling for extremism and terrorism
Native of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 7 years for recruitment in Russia
Osh city hosts campaign against terrorism and extremism
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Popular
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February