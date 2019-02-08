Wanted member of terrorist organization detained in Kyrgyzstan

A wanted member of an international terrorist organization was detained in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a 30-year-old citizen of one of the Central Asian states was detained in Jalal-Abad during ongoing counter-terrorism measures to prevent penetration of militants of international terrorist organizations with a terrorist mission from conflict zones.

It is noted that the detainee is officially wanted in his homeland for committing serious and especially serious crimes, including those of a terrorist nature.

The suspect attended a special course on the manufacture of improvised explosive devices, as well as on tactics of combat from automatic weapons in urban and mountainous conditions. The detainee illegally entered the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic with further plans to create the necessary conditions for the formation of an underground terrorist cell in order to carry out a robbery attack (the so-called ganimat).

Intelligence agencies of Kyrgyzstan are searching for criminal ties, as well as accomplices of the arrested person. The question of the transfer of the detainee in the prescribed manner to representatives of the competent authorities of the partner countries for further prosecution is being considered.