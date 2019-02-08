Inflow of foreign direct investment in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 31.5%

The inflow of foreign direct investment in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 31.5 percent. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov announced today at a meeting of SDPK faction.

According to him, $ 344.8 million were received for the first nine months of 2018. Compared to the same period of 2017, a decrease of 31.5 percent was registered.

«One of the factors for the reduction in the inflow of direct investments is a decline in profitability, a tense situation in trade and sanctions,» said Oleg Pankratov.

He added that the inflow of investments from Russia amounted to $ 37.9 million. «Non-CIS countries account for 84 percent of investments. China has invested $ 123 million. However, investment has declined. The explosion near the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, criminal cases, tensions by the population, and the detention of company executives played their negative role. This affected the investment activity of the PRC,» Oleg Pankratov explained.