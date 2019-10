The Bishkek Investment Forum (BIF 2019) and the International Specialized Exhibition — International Franchise and Trade Expo — are held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The forum and exhibition are attended by over a thousand people from 10 countries of the world.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that the number of representatives of various companies increased more than three times in comparison with the first forum, which was held in 2015.

«I must admit, being a supporter of international economic integration, I often think about the role of Kyrgyzstan in the world economic space. The economy of any state will not be able to function effectively without investment. Today, this forum is attended by people who have a specific goal in work and life, those who have innovative thinking, because otherwise they would not be able to build their own business,» he said.