Prime Minister: Tourism will become one of key sectors of Kyrgyz economy

According to him, the Government intends to bring tourism GDP to 7 percent that amounts to $ 600 million by 2023.
It is planned to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of 60 countries of the world.
«Kyrgyzstan occupies an important strategic position for operation of civilian air flights. The Government launched the Open Skies project. The established Kyrgyz Tourism state-owned enterprise will attract investment and implement public-private projects for construction and modernization of tourism infrastructure,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
He added that the country had a clear tourism development strategy and much attention was paid to roads.