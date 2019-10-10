01:47
Prime Minister: Tourism will become one of key sectors of Kyrgyz economy

Tourism will become one of the key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy in the near future. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said during opening of Investment Exhibition.

According to him, the Government intends to bring tourism GDP to 7 percent that amounts to $ 600 million by 2023.

It is planned to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of 60 countries of the world.

 «Kyrgyzstan occupies an important strategic position for operation of civilian air flights. The Government launched the Open Skies project. The established Kyrgyz Tourism state-owned enterprise will attract investment and implement public-private projects for construction and modernization of tourism infrastructure,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He added that the country had a clear tourism development strategy and much attention was paid to roads.

«I know that the first thing that catches the eye of a tourist when he is in a foreign country is the roads. The situation is changing for the better. Despite the difficulties in 2018 and 2019, at least 27 billion soms have been raised for construction of roads,» said the head of the Cabinet.
