Bishkek hosts 1st meeting of Investment Council under City Hall

The first meeting of the Investment Council under the capital’s City Hall was held in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Participants of the meeting elected the second Deputy Chairman of the Council from the business community — Chairman of Association of Foreign Investors Kairat Itibaev.

The participants discussed promising areas of activity of the Investment Council and mechanisms for effective implementation.

The City Hall reminded that the Council was created in February last year at the capital’s City Hall and is aimed at promoting attraction of investments in the economy of Bishkek, pursuing a single investment policy in the city. «This consultative and advisory body will develop recommendations and proposals for the City Hall to attract investments, create favorable conditions for investment activities, ensure sustainable economic development and support entrepreneurs,» the City Hall said.