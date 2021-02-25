Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. Press service of the head of state reported.

Priority areas of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Mikhail Mishustin noted a sincere interest in taking bilateral relations to a new high level, filling it with good content and projects.

He stressed that the Government was giving priority to the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This helps to stabilize the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan. Mikhail Mishustin also noted that Russia remains one of the leading foreign trade partners of Kyrgyzstan, and expressed confidence that through joint efforts it would be possible to restore the previous level of trade relations, the volume of which has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He drew attention to the positive activities of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kyrgyzstan and Russia and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

Sadyr Japarov noted that an agreement was reached at the meeting with Vladimir Putin to continue strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations that have developed between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Russia have been connected not only by a common culture and history, but also by modern political, trade and economic ties, in connection with which he expressed a desire to fully fulfill all the available potential between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to build up bilateral interaction, especially trade and economic cooperation.