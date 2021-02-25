19:33
USD 84.62
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. Press service of the head of state reported.

Priority areas of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Mikhail Mishustin noted a sincere interest in taking bilateral relations to a new high level, filling it with good content and projects.

He stressed that the Government was giving priority to the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This helps to stabilize the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan. Mikhail Mishustin also noted that Russia remains one of the leading foreign trade partners of Kyrgyzstan, and expressed confidence that through joint efforts it would be possible to restore the previous level of trade relations, the volume of which has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He drew attention to the positive activities of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kyrgyzstan and Russia and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

Sadyr Japarov noted that an agreement was reached at the meeting with Vladimir Putin to continue strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations that have developed between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Russia have been connected not only by a common culture and history, but also by modern political, trade and economic ties, in connection with which he expressed a desire to fully fulfill all the available potential between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to build up bilateral interaction, especially trade and economic cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/184687/
views: 119
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of large Russian business
Russia ready to supply wheat, sunflower seeds, sugar to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of State Duma of Russia
Security issues are landmark in Russian-Kyrgyz relations
Russia and Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on supply of agricultural products
Tatarstan ready to help Kyrgyzstan with implementation of electronic projects
Russia donates 623 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan
Japarov urges students of Russian universities to return and develop country
Energy Ministers of Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects
Sadyr Japarov invites Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
25 February, Thursday
18:49
President Japarov holds talks with Valentina Matviyenko President Japarov holds talks with Valentina Matviyenko
18:29
Migration, early marriages: Why children in Kyrgyzstan drop out of school
18:15
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation
17:51
Sadyr Japarov meets with representatives of large Russian business
16:26
Police seize over 6 kilograms of drugs in Jalal-Abad region