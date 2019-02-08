Kazakh retailer ready to buy agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan

Ceremony of signing a memorandum of intent for cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan and the Kazakhstan company Prime Capital Retail and Management, which specializes in the wholesale trade of agricultural products, took place. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting with representatives of Prime Capital Retail and Management, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov noted the interest of the Kyrgyz side in the export of domestic agricultural products to the markets of Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover between the countries.

«For our part, all assistance in the implementation of the memorandum will be rendered. In particular, the Ministry of Agriculture will provide support within its competence, will organize meetings with domestic entrepreneurs in order to export Kyrgyz agricultural products to the markets of Kazakhstan, including potatoes,» said Kubatbek Boronov.

Representatives of Prime Capital Retail and Management noted that they were ready for mutually beneficial cooperation and cooperation with Kyrgyz wholesale distribution centers for the purchase of all types of agricultural products.