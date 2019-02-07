Some districts of Osh city to be left without gas

Gas supply of some districts of Osh city will be suspended due to a pipeline break. Press service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reported.

In connection with the emergency restoration work, the supply of gas will be stopped on Monuev, Pamir, Furkat, Marufiy, Baku Streets today from 10.00 till 15.00.

Tomorrow, residents of Ishmatov, Shaumyan, Tolonov, Krylov, Fizkulturnaya Streets, and Turan microdistrict will remain without gas from 9.00 to 17.00.

Repair work is carried out to ensure the safety of consumers and trouble-free operation of the equipment.