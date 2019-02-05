Kyrgyzstani uses passport of deceased person when crossing state border

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan revealed facts of illegal drawing up of a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan by employees of the State Registration Service. Press center of the committee reported.

It was found out that a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is registered as dead, repeatedly crossed the state border of the republic. Servicemen of the State Border Service detained a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on December 31, 2018, who since May 2015 used the passport of the deceased person and systematically crossed the state border.

According to the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office of Nooken district, Jalal-Abad region, the materials of the check in relation to the passport office employees were sent to the department of the State Committee for National Security for the region.