Since the beginning of the year, 331 conifers have been planted in Bishkek. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Saplings of spruce and Crimean pine are mainly planted.

The saplings have been planted near A. Izibaev city circus, at the intersection of Ibraimov and Bokonbaev Streets, in Dubovy (Oak) park, in Fighters of Revolution minipark, on Aitmatov Avenue, in Karagachevaya and Berezovaya groves.

The winter planting will continue until the end of February.