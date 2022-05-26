Namangan to present 500,000 flowers to Bishkek

Namangan will present 500,000 flowers to Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The agreement was reached during the visit of Bishkek Mayor Emilbek Abdykadyrov to Namangan to participate in the 61st International Flower Festival.

«The flowers will be planted by 100 gardeners, who will also arrive in the capital,» the City Hall added.

In addition, an agreement on cooperation in the field of landscaping was signed between Bishkek and Namangan, under which the parties will facilitate the mutual exchange of city delegations, regular exchange of information and experience in the field of landscaping and gardening.