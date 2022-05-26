11:03
USD 87.48
EUR 95.60
RUB 1.04
English

Namangan to present 500,000 flowers to Bishkek

Namangan will present 500,000 flowers to Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The agreement was reached during the visit of Bishkek Mayor Emilbek Abdykadyrov to Namangan to participate in the 61st International Flower Festival.

«The flowers will be planted by 100 gardeners, who will also arrive in the capital,» the City Hall added.

In addition, an agreement on cooperation in the field of landscaping was signed between Bishkek and Namangan, under which the parties will facilitate the mutual exchange of city delegations, regular exchange of information and experience in the field of landscaping and gardening.
link: https://24.kg/english/234758/
views: 894
Print
Related
Bishkek lost fifth of its green areas for seven years
Green areas per person reduced 10 times in Bishkek
At least 261,173 saplings allocated for landscaping of cities in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek being landscaped for SCO summit
Bishkek is suffocating due to landscaping problems, infill development
Overpass on Valikhanov Street in Bishkek to be landscaped
Over 330 coniferous trees planted in Bishkek since beginning of 2019
Winter planting of coniferous trees starts in Bishkek
Landscaping of Bishkek. 11 mln soms to be spent on annual flowers
Flowerpots appear on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek
Popular
Orhan Inandi sentenced to 21 years in prison in Turkey Orhan Inandi sentenced to 21 years in prison in Turkey
Palestine plans to open its Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Palestine plans to open its Embassy in Kyrgyzstan
Reporters Without Borders calls on Kyrgyzstan’s parliament to reject media law Reporters Without Borders calls on Kyrgyzstan’s parliament to reject media law
Coach of national team of Iran comments on upcoming match with Kyrgyzstan Coach of national team of Iran comments on upcoming match with Kyrgyzstan
20 June, Tuesday
10:35
AI 92 gasoline rises in price by 1.43 soms in June AI 92 gasoline rises in price by 1.43 soms in June
10:18
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend timber export ban until 2024
09:41
First minimally invasive surgery to remove lobe of lung performed in Bishkek
09:30
Trawler tragedy: President extends condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan
19 June, Monday
17:52
Uzbekistan to buy 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia
17:39
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty asks to buy building for it
17:36
82 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving their sentences in Kazakhstan
17:31
Case against Zhenish Razakov: Former deputy PM placed under house arrest
17:26
Federal President of Germany to visit Kyrgyzstan