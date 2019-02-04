Kyrgyz Foreign Minister knows persons behind anti-Chinese sentiment

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that the country’s authorities knew who was behind the anti-Chinese sentiment.

According to Chingiz Aidarbekov, these provocateurs will not be able to spoil bilateral, long-standing and friendly relations with the PRC.

China is a partner of Kyrgyzstan in the international arena. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that in support of his words about strengthening cooperation with China, an official visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country was expected. «Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop cooperation with China in all areas,» Chingiz Aidarbekov assured.

Sergei Lavrov supported his Kyrgyz counterpart and noted that there were forces which, under the guise of friendship, were interested in the destruction of long-term ties.

«This is not a unique case, when someone, mostly from the outside, is trying to be friends with Central Asia, not for the sake of friendship, but in order to undermine the relations of the Central Asian countries with other partners. This happens not only with respect to the PRC, but also with respect to Russia. We are confident that our partners are able to distinguish those who are genuinely interested in developing cooperation from those who use it exclusively to undermine the influence of the traditional allies of countries in Central Asia, including China and Russia,» Sergei Lavrov stressed.

Sergey Lavrov and Chingiz Aidarbekov confirmed the strength of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in all areas, including the energy sector.