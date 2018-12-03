Kyrgyz in re-education camps of China. Relatives ask Ombudsman for help

The Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan met with relatives of the Kyrgyz who were detained and sent to China’s re-education camps.

As Tokon Mamytov told 24.kg news agency, there is no official statement from relatives of the detained in the PRC.

«They did not officially contact us. When an appeal comes to the office of the ombudsman, we will decide how to help them. Probably, we will send an official letter to the authorities of the People’s Republic of China with a request to allow us to visit China and get acquainted with the situation around the detention of the ethnic Kyrgyz,» said Tokon Mamytov.

According to him, the problem is that there is no information in which camps the ethnic Kyrgyz are kept.

Tokon Mamytov noted that if information about their detention and the detention of citizens of Kyrgyzstan is confirmed, appropriate measures would be taken within the framework of existing international norms.

Earlier, relatives of the Kyrgyz in China stated that one of the prisoners in the re-education camps — Adilet Turdakun — is a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, the Committee for Protection of the Kyrgyz in China also appealed for help to free their relatives from the re-education camps of China to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. But they have not received a response from them yet.

About 22,000 Kyrgyz were sent to re-education camps in China from Akchiy region alone. This was announced at a press conference by a representative of the Committee for Protection of the Kyrgyz in the People’s Republic of China, Almanbet Osmon uulu.