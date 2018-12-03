Kyrgyzstanis to rest for four days on New Year

Kyrgyzstanis will rest for four days on New Year. Recall, a government decree on public holidays and transfer of working days was issued on February 28.

According to the document, the New Year holidays will last from December 30, 2018 to January 2, 2019 inclusive. At the same time, Kyrgyzstanis will have to work on Saturday, December 29 (for December 31) and January 5 (for January 2.)

This applies to employees of state and municipal organizations having a five-day working week. The decision on the transfer of working days and weekends is recommended also to private companies.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development cannot yet say whether any amendments will be made to the government resolution or whether the New Year holidays will change.