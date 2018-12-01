Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan detected two companies in Osh region that illegally mined and exported antimony to China. Press service of the agency reported.

According to it, U.T. and K. Company in 2017 and from January 1 to June 30, 2018 has exported 1,764 tons of antimony ore and concentrate to the PRC. At the same time, the license confirming the origin of the goods indicated that the ore and the concentrate were mined at Alik Aliksuyak field in Alai district of Osh region.

However, the Ministry of Economy stated to the financial police that it issued no permits for import and export of ore and concentrates of non-ferrous metals containing precious metals. By decision of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), ores and concentrates of non-ferrous metals containing precious metals are subject to licensing.

U.T. and K. has exported antimony-containing ore and concentrate without a license for a total amount of more than 6.2 million soms.

According to the information provided by the Tax Service Department for Osh, the company received income of 3,855 million soms last year, the profit was 180,330 soms, the tax amounted to 18,330 soms.

A criminal case under article 180 (Illegal entrepreneurship) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened. Investigation is underway.

The second fact of illegal export of ore was also revealed in Osh region. According to the South-West Customs, T.S. company has exported 885.4 tons in 2017, and from January 1 to July 30, 2018 — 537.5 tons of antimony containing ore and concentrate to China.

According to the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, T.S. company has a license for exploration without the right to develop fields and export antimony-containing concentrates outside Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy also did not issue permits to the company for the import and export of ores and concentrates of non-ferrous metals containing precious metals.

T.S. company exported antimony-containing ore and concentrate for 4.3 million soms for 2017-2018.

A criminal case under article 180 (Illegal entrepreneurship) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was initiated. Investigation is underway.