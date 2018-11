Athlete from Kyrgyzstan took the first place at the All-Russian WMF Muay Thai Tournament. The President of the Muay Thai Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (WMF version) Syrgak Aitaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the tournament took place in Tyumen city. The national athlete, winner of 2016 and 2018 world championships, Begaiym Kakchekeeva, was among the participants. In the weight category up to 54 kilograms, she successfully held two fights and became a champion.