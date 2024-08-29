18:47
Ex-MP Shailoobek Atazov becomes World Muay Thai Champion

Former deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Shailoobek Atazov became the world Muay Thai champion in the heavyweight category.

The tournament was held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. The former MP’s opponent was local boxer Phanomthed Chiangkhwan.

On May 8, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan deprived Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate based on a Supreme Court decision. He is considered a supporter of the Matraimovs. Atazov worked as the head coach at EREM sports club, which belonged to former customs officer Raimbek Matraimov, who was found guilty of corruption.
