An International Mixed Martial Arts and Muay Thai Tournament among professionals took place in Bishkek. One of the organizers — PFL KG reported.

The competitions were dedicated to the memory of peacekeeping soldiers. Representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan competed for victory. Kyrgyz athletes won 13 out of 19 fights. Eldiyar uulu Baizhan, Adilet Nurmatov, Nikita Tsoi and Zhanybek Beishebek uulu won the championship belts.

Azamat Askarbekov, Bolot uulu Zalkarbek, Amantur Oktyabrev, Koichubek uulu Erlan, Sanzhar Zholdoshbekov, Bekbolot Turgunov, Bakhram Shakirbaev, Kubanychbek uulu Kasiet and Ali-Khan Ergeshov also took the first places.