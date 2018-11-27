New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn appointed. Post in Centerra Gold still vacant

Dzhumadilde uulu Muradil was elected a member of the board — Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC for Economics, Finance and Investments. Press service of the company informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors on the basis of a recommendation from the State Committee on Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use. Dzhumadilde uulu Muradil previously worked as Vice President of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, before that — as Deputy Head of the State Property Management Fund. He replaced Bektur Sagynov.

«In connection with the new personnel decisions, there will be a change in the composition of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold from Kyrgyzstan. Earlier, Nurlan Kyshtobaev was replaced by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, Askar Oskombaev. Bektur Sagynov is a member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold. But after leaving the post of Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn, he must leave the Board of Directors. Another person from Kyrgyzstan will be introduced. The decision on a candidate has not been made yet,» the company commented.

As of today, only Eduard Kubatov from Kyrgyzstan remains a member of the approved in 2016 Board of Directors of Centerra Gold.