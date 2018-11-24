Opposition considers Parliament as weak and non-influential

Activity of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan was criticized during the kurultai of the opposition «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.»

Deputy of the fifth convocation of Parliament Ravshan Jeenbekov noted that there was no balance between the branches of government in Kyrgyzstan.

«Why do we not have a balance between the branches of government, strong parliament? It is because the leaders of the presidential administration become prime ministers. It should be noted that the parliament had a strong opposition during the reign of Almazbek Atambayev. Ata-Jurt faction adequately performed this function,» he said.

According to the former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Azimbek Beknazarov, Parliament has lost its influence.

«Parliament has become a presidential representative,» he said.