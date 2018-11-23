1.8 million people in Kyrgyzstan - able-bodied population

At least 1.8 million citizens are able-bodied population in Kyrgyzstan. The chairman of the Non-State Pension Fund Shamil Atakhanov reported this at a round table discussion.

According to him, these people can work, but they do not have a place to save their pensions. The head of the fund explained that, if we take, for example, farmers and individual entrepreneurs, their basic part of the pension is not formed.

Officially, they do not receive a salary, and the basic part of the pension is formed from it.

Forty percent of farmers made annually pension contributions of 500 soms, or 40 soms per month. It turns out that a farmer will receive a pension of 1,600 soms in 25 years.

«Today, the contribution of farmers and individual entrepreneurs is 1 percent. Therefore, we need private pension funds,» said Shamil Atakhanov.