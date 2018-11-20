12:38
Financing of tailings rehabilitation program in Central Asia to be increased

Countries of the European Union and the United States are preparing money to allocate it to the fund for rehabilitation of uranium tailings. EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Peter Burian, told reporters.

According to him, during a special conference in London (United Kingdom), the European Union confirmed that it was investing additional €10 million in the fund. Earlier, the EU has already transferred €16 million to the fund for the rehabilitation of uranium tailings. However, this is not the final amount. Some EU countries also promised to support the fund.

«Belgium plans to allocate more than €2 million. Other countries are also preparing proposals for the allocation of funds. The United States and Switzerland promised to help solve the problem. These events are not of the European Union, they are regional, so we helped to create this fund, to draw attention of donors to the problem,» Peter Burian stressed.

«We want to work in this sphere with other partners in the CIS that are implementing similar programs in the region. We discussed this issue with the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Russia, Grigory Karasin,» Peter Burian told.
