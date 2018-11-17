Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talk on the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia Vladimir Putin. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the presidents discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the heads of the CIS countries, which will be held on December 6 in St. Petersburg.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his 60th birthday and expressed his good wishes.

Earlier, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov received a congratulatory message on the occasion of his birthday from Vladimir Putin.