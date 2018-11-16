17:00
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his 60th birthday

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his 60th birthday. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In a congratulatory telegram, Vladimir Putin stressed the contribution of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the development of allied relations between the two countries.

«The President of Kyrgyzstan rightfully enjoys great respect of compatriots and high prestige abroad,» the head of Russia stressed.

«Your personal contribution to the development of relations of alliance and strategic partnership between our states, the promotion of mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space is very significant. I count on the continuation of our constructive dialogue and fruitful joint work on the bilateral and international agenda,» the congratulatory telegram says.

The President of Russia wished the head of Kyrgyzstan «good health, happiness, well-being and success in his government activities.»
