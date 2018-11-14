11:55
Flash mob #SalamMigrant launched on social networking sites

A flash mob #SalamMigrant was launched on social networks before the International Migrant Day, marked on December 18. Resource Center for the Elderly NGO reported.

The organization notes that the campaign is held to raise awareness of potential migrants of safe migration (registration, conclusion of an employment contract, filling out a migration card, and other issues).

«Labor migrants can publish their photos from their workplace with a hashtag #SalamMigrant, accompanying them with an advice or recommendation to compatriots who are in labor migration or are going to go abroad for work,» the center explained.
