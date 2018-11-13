President of Kyrgyzstan to visit France at invitation of Emmanuel Macron

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted an invitation from the President Emmanuel Macron to visit France. Press service of the Parliament reported.

It is noted that the Speaker of the Parliament, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, as a head of the delegation of the Kyrgyz Parliament, participated in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in Paris (France). The speaker met with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

«He conveyed the greeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the head of the French state and informed that the President of Kyrgyzstan accepted the invitation of Emmanuel Macron to visit France. The visit is scheduled for 2019,» the message says.