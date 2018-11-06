Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, has earned 2,367 million soms in 2017. Such data are presented by the State Tax Service with reference to the income declaration of the high-ranking official.

The property of the head of the Cabinet includes a house of 278 square meters, horses, large and small cattle.

The expenses of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev for 2017 are not reported.

The relatives of the prime minister have nothing. Their income and expenses are not reflected in the declaration. They have neither houses, nor apartments, nor cars.