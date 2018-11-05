Kyrgyzstan to create patrol police as a result of reform

A patrol police unit will be created in Kyrgyzstan as a result of a merger of the Main Road Safety Department and the Police Patrol and Checkpoint Service. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Today, the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Director of the Center for Political and Legal Studies, the head of the expert working group on reforming the units of the internal affairs bodies that ensure road safety, Tamerlan Ibraimov.

The working group has developed a strategy for the reform of the units of the internal affairs agencies that ensure road safety and a draft plan of measures for the creation of a patrol police in Bishkek.

«The patrol police will be responsible not only for safety on the roads, but in general for public safety in the assigned territories. The police officers will be constantly on the move to patrol the territory assigned to them and detect violations, carry out prevention. The most important thing is that the patrol police is turning into a social service aimed at helping citizens,» Tamerlan Ibraimov said.

The reform will take place in three stages: competitive selection of personnel, training in the issues of citizens’ rights, tactical and fire training, traffic rules. The service provides for anti-corruption mechanisms and incentives.

The pilot project on creation of the patrol police in Bishkek is planned to be implemented in 2019-2020. After it the reform will cover the whole country.

The head of state noted that competitive selection of employees should be carried out transparently and with the involvement of representatives of the civil sector.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the need to increase salaries, social package and career opportunities for patrol officers to reduce corruption and risks in the service.

In August 2018, following the instructions of the President of the country, an expert working group was created, which developed proposals and measures to reduce the level of traffic accidents and strengthen the work of the units of the internal affairs bodies that ensure road safety.